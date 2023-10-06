The Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr Olufunso Adebiyi, Thursday in Abuja emphasized that it had become imperative that civil servants imbibed the spirit of team work, commitment and desire for customers’ satisfaction at all times and enjoined them to continue to strive for quality service and customer satisfaction.

The Permanent Secretary stated this at an occasion to mark the 2023 State House Customer Week organized by the State House Ministerial Servicom Unit (MSU).

Engineer Adebiyi applauded the staff of the State House under its Servicom Unit for winning national awards for the past five years, noting that it was instructive that State House Servicom Nodal Officers had over the years also won individual national awards. He assured them that as a team player, he was committed to providing the required leadership and support that would enable them to sustain efficient service in the State House.

Represented by the Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Lukman Kilani, the Permanent Secretary added that it was in demonstration of his quest for quality and efficient service delivery in the State House in particular, and Nigeria in general, that a retreat for State House management and all political appointees of the President was recently organized.

He noted that the retreat acquainted the political appointees with government’s commitment to delivering on its electoral promises to Nigerians and working harmoniously with other public/civil servants.

Engineer Adebiyi emphasized that the Federal Government, through SERVICOM, had a compact for quality and efficient service with Nigerians, adding that the government’s primary objective was on serving Nigerians through quality services in different sectors of the economy.

Earlier, National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnena Akajemili commended the Unit for organizing the Customer Service Week and enjoined staff to ensure that they maintained the quality of service that had earned the Unit and Nodal Officers national recognition.

Mrs. Akajemili lauded the objective of the Customer Service Week which was to acknowledge the efforts of both internal and external customers towards the promotion of service delivery.

Represented by the Head of Operations, SERVICOM, Mrs. Ngozi Akinbodewa, the National Coordinator reminded staff that this year’s theme, Team Service, was central to institutional success and growth.

The National Coordinator noted that TEAM, an acronym for Together Everyone Achieves Much, was informed by the understanding that every staff had something positive to contribute towards quality service in an organization, if well aggregated; adding that team work enhances cooperation, efficiency and maximization of skills and manpower.

The National Coordinator assured the gathering that the government was committed to attaining the goal of acceptable quality service delivery across sectors, urging State House staff to maintain diligence, commitment and selflessness in the discharge of their duties.

She affirmed that the various games the staff engaged in during the event manifested the various skills and attributes required for improved and effective service delivery.

She maintained that consultation, cooperation and determination which the games tasked participants, were needed skills and attributes towards achieving set goals and was happy that staff exhibited such as they participated in the games.

Presenting medals to winners, Director of Administration, State House, Mrs. Aderonke Jaiyesimi, commended the SERVICOM Unit for its continued effort towards instilling efficiency and commitment among staff as they discharged their duties.

The Director applauded participants for their cooperation, commitment and doggedness towards achieving set goals which the games tasked them and which they excellently exhibited.