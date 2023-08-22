The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) Sen. Abubakar Kyari, CON, has pledged his readiness and willingness to commit 100 per cent to the service of the nation to mitigate the issues of food insecurity, flooding among others and enhance production.

The Minister stated this on assumption of duty in his office, in Abuja, recently.

He stated that the challenges in the Agricultural sector is not insurmountable which has propelled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to declare emergency in food security, noting that the “Renewed Hope Agenda” would see to the hope and commitment in him to revive and secure the nation’s food and nutrition security .

In his words, “Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food, we have the potential and is there, ready to be tapped”, the Minister stressed.

The Minister therefore expressed his profound gratitude to the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, for his support and commitment to service both in the State and the country at large.

In his congratulatory statement, the Executive Governor of Borno State commended both Ministers pointing out that the two Ministers need to put heads together to ensure that Nigeria is food secured not only in terms of quantity but also in quality.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, stated that the task before the Ministry was a daunting one, which all hands must be on deck to make Nigeria self –sufficient.

Present at the occasion, was the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, some members of Borno State House of Assembly, family members and friends amongst others.

Highlight of the event was the handing over of the Ministry’s documents by the Permanent Secretary, FMAFS, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe to the Hon. Minister Sen. Abubakar Kyari, CON.