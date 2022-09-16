High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

On 15th September, 2022, H. E. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, signed a Condolence Book at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja.

Commiserating with her following the passing on of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September, 2022.

