High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 2nd September 2023 at his Residence, the High Commissioner received Frater Merchiory Dominick Mahinini, the Tanzanian Seminarian who was kidnapped on 02/08/2023 and freed on 23/08/2023 in Niger state, Nigeria.

He was accompanied by Rev. Fr. Otto Katto, a Spiritual Director from the Missionaries of Africa. Frater Merchiory left Abuja to join his family in Kigoma, Tanzania on 03/09/2023. He was seen off at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the High Commissioner.

