Sequel to the memo on possible release of water from Lagdo dam Cameroon Republic informing Nigeria government to be on alert, a team of officers from the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Yola Operations Office led by Mr Ladan Ayuba along with representatives from Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency conducted an assessment tour to the Bakin Kogi river in Jimeta.
The aim of the tour was to monitor and assess the water level in preparation for potential flooding in Adamawa State. Finding of the assessment reveals the water level is at 8.0 meters as at 10.00 am on 30th August 2023. The team there after proceeded to the Marine Unit of Nigeria Police Force to inform them of the situation on ground and also seek for collaboration and support in responding to flood emergency within the State.
The Unit Commander of the Marine appreciated the team and assured the team of all necessary support that will be required to facilitate smooth response to any flood emergency that may arise. The Unit Commander took the team round to inspect the Police Marine boats and other equipment. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.
© Press Release 2023
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.