Sequel to the memo on possible release of water from Lagdo dam Cameroon Republic informing Nigeria government to be on alert, a team of officers from the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Yola Operations Office led by Mr Ladan Ayuba along with representatives from Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency conducted an assessment tour to the Bakin Kogi river in Jimeta.

The aim of the tour was to monitor and assess the water level in preparation for potential flooding in Adamawa State. Finding of the assessment reveals the water level is at 8.0 meters as at 10.00 am on 30th August 2023. The team there after proceeded to the Marine Unit of Nigeria Police Force to inform them of the situation on ground and also seek for collaboration and support in responding to flood emergency within the State.

The Unit Commander of the Marine appreciated the team and assured the team of all necessary support that will be required to facilitate smooth response to any flood emergency that may arise. The Unit Commander took the team round to inspect the Police Marine boats and other equipment.