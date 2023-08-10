The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) kano Territorial office on 9th August, 2023 commenced the distribution of Relief items meant for the Persons affected by fire incidences in the Two (2) major markets in kano.

The exercise was meant to assist the victims and cushion the effect of their suffering with about 523 persons benefiting from the gesture.

Items distributed includes Foodstuffs like such as bags of rice, bags of beans, vegetable oil, tomato paste and spaghetti. Also distributed were non food such as wax prints, clothing for men and women, Guinea brocade among others.

The distribution exercise was witnessed by the Commissioner for Special duties Hajiya Amina Abdullahi who present the items on behalf of the Governor.

Other stakeholders present were SEMA, Market leaders, Security operatives omong others.