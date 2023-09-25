National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off the distribution of relief items and livelihood support in Jigawa state. This event took place in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital. The flag off was done by Mallam Umar Namada, the Executive Governor of the state represented by the Deputy Governor Engineer Aminu Usman, and Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the Director General of NEMA represented by Alhaji Musa Zakari Director Human Resource Management NEMA Headquaters Abuja.

During his address, the Director General of NEMA elaborated on the agency’s role in executing the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) on behalf of the federal government. Under SNELEI, NEMA aimed to provide relief items to residents of Jigawa state who were affected by the 2022 flood disaster, as well as vulnerable individuals identified in collaboration with the Jigawa state Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders. The DG explained that SNELEI was a specialized initiative designed to support the long-term recovery of affected citizens by distributing various relief materials, including food items, non-food items, and livelihood support items such as water pumps, sewing machines, grinding machines, as well as agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizer, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers. These items were set to be distributed across all 27 local government areas within the state.

In response, the Governor expressed his appreciation for the federal government’s assistance through NEMA in addressing the well-being of those affected by the 2022 flooding and vulnerable individuals in Jigawa state. He also commended NEMA for their previous interventions in the state, both during and immediately after the 2022 flood disaster, which had a profound impact on Jigawa state. Additionally, the Governor encouraged the recipients to utilize the provided items effectively, with special emphasis on the livelihood support and farming inputs, to aid in their recovery from the losses incurred. In his vote of thanks the Executive Secretary Jigawa state Emergency Management Agency Dr Haruna Mairiga appreciated the DG and his team while urging the beneficiaries to be orderly during the distribution process as all those who have been enumerated will receive their items.The flag-off ceremony was also attended by Alhaji Idris Muhammed, the Special Assistant to the Director-General of NEMA, as well as various government officials from Jigawa State.