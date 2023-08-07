National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BESEMA), Sir James Iorpuu today 7th August, 2023 paid a courtesy visit to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA North Central Zonal office Jos). The purpose of the visit according to the ES was to familiarize himself with the working of agency. He expressed his gratitude to NEMA for the assistance he got on the 23rd of July, 2023 when one of his official vehicle had an accident on their way to Jos for a courtesy visit to the North Central Zonal Office prior to his assumption in office.

Earlier in his remarks, the North Central Zonal Coordinator Mr. Eugene Nyelong assured the ES of the agency’s readiness to collaborate with the State Government. Eugene equally told the Executive Secretary that the Zonal office was going to train his staff on casualty handling and camp management.

