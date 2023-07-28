Overview

The FCDO is strengthening its support of climate-related work in Nigeria. This work will assist Nigeria to achieve its ambitious climate objectives to deliver on mitigation and adaptation priorities. Through the UK government’s Climate Diplomacy Fund, we aim to increase the impact of Nigeria’s delegation in Dubai at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties ( COP28 ) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC ), by promoting more effective engagement of civil society organisations ( CSOs ) in the lead up to and at COP28 .

Through the alignment on national priorities and the development of key relationships, Nigeria’s civil society network will increase their influence to support more effective COP28 planning and participation.

The key outcomes of this project, include:

stronger technical and organisational capacity of Nigerian civil society as well as mechanisms for engagement at COP28

a harmonised approach for engagement ahead of and at COP28 , including an advocacy strategy to promote accountability post COP28

Recipients/beneficiaries

The recipient and beneficiaries will be Nigerian civil society and non-governmental organisations who are actively involved with UNFCCC COPs .

Objectives of the project

The aim of the project is to improve the communication, lobbying and advocacy competencies of climate CSOs ahead of COP28 . This is to ensure more active participation of the CSOs at COP28 , and to develop an engagement approach for CSOs , and with government.

Scope of the project

The main responsibilities of the CSO that wins the bid will be, as follows:

Conduct a light-touch desk study on CSO participation for the past 2 COPs (including breakdown by gender, state/region, and activities), linking to key achievements and limitations of effective CSO engagement where appropriate and possible; with case studies highlighting innovative civil society-led initiatives where they exist. Design and facilitate dialogues for civil society representatives across Nigeria to discuss and agree tactics for maximising CSO effectiveness ahead of and at COP28 . Develop CSO multistakeholder engagement strategy for COP28 for strengthening coordination of Nigerian CSOs . Implement strategy at COP28 and develop a post- COP28 advocacy strategy. Develop a communications plan and disseminate key outputs of project by means of various media, working closely with the British High Commission’s communications team.

Project deliverables

The key deliverables for this project, are:

Inception report, including a detailed work plan. Technical report and summary factsheet identifying key findings on CSOs participation at COPs for the past 2 years, including key achievements and limitations. Delivery and facilitation of pre- COP28 dialogues, including participants’ lists and evaluations. Civil society-driven COP28 engagement strategy. Report from COP28 participation and advocacy strategy post- COP28 . Deliver a project communications plan.

Budget and timing

The budget is £10,000. The implementing organisation is expected to deliver all activities from September 2023 to January 2024.

Reporting

The implementing organisation will report to and work closely with the UK climate change policy manager and climate diplomacy lead in Nigeria. Formal narrative progress and financial reports will be provided to FCDO on a quarterly basis.

Qualifications

The selected CSO should have at least 3 years proven experience in multistakeholder engagement in climate policy/diplomacy and planning within Nigeria, with experience in working with other CSOs across Nigeria. Having one or more team members who participate regularly at UNFCCC COPs , is strongly encouraged.

This project will not fund participation at COP28 . However, organisations are required to demonstrate how they will implement the outputs of the project at COP28 . Other competencies include:

experience with database and information management systems and use of the Microsoft suite of tools

strong research and analytical skills

strong interpersonal skills and experience working with a cross-section of stakeholders, including senior government officials, CSOs , local communities and donor agencies

time management and organisational skills

excellent oral and written communication skills and fluency in English

Assessment criteria

Project bids will be assessed against the following criteria:

alignment of proposal with project specifications – if deliverables are well reflected, and if outputs are clear and will lead to intended outcomes within realistic timelines

project design includes clear monitoring and evaluation procedures, as well as risk and financial accountability procedures

evidence of sustainability – demonstrating that project benefits continue after the funding ends

organisational knowledge of and expertise in local and multilateral climate policy/diplomacy and planning

evidence that gender equality has been considered

organisational expertise, ability to deliver the project and implement outputs at COP28 , and ability to convene other civil society organisations across Nigeria

overall value for money – demonstrate strong efficiency, effectiveness, economy and equity in the use of FCDO funds

Submission process

Suitably qualified CSOs are invited to submit the Project Concept Form ( ODT , 26.6 KB) accompanied by a cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience. These should be submitted via email to Ivie Ameh (Programme Manager, British High Commission Abuja) at Ivie.Ameh@fcdo.gov.uk with the subject line “RE: Call for bids (Climate Diplomacy): COP28 and Civil Society Engagement”.

A point of contact should be included in the body of the email.