The Embassy will continue operating from Paris. It will maintain ties with French nationals in Niger and with the NGOs that work in the humanitarian sector and which we continue to fund, directly benefiting the most country’s vulnerable people. Consular activities will be carried out by our consulates in the region.

The Embassy of France in Niger is now closed until further notice. For the past five months, our Embassy has been subjected to major obstacles that have made it impossible to do its job: a blockade around the Embassy, restrictions on employee movements, and the turning away of all diplomatic personnel who were supposed to arrive in Niger, in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

© Press Release 2023

