Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)


ECOWAS has learnt with  stupefaction attempts  to bring charges of high treason against H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS condemns this move as it represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.

President BAZOUM remains the democratically-elected President of the Republic of Niger recognized by ECOWAS and the international community. ECOWAS condemns his illegal detention and calls for his immediate release and reinstatement.

