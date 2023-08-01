France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères


In view of the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday, and the closure of airspace which has left our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and those European nationals who would like to leave the country.

The evacuation will begin today.

