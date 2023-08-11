France reiterates its strong condemnation of the coup attempt under way in Niger and of the detention of President Bazoum and his family.
At an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attended by Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, the presidents of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo reiterated their determination to ensure the restoration of constitutional and democratic order in Niger and the release of President Bazoum and his family.
France reaffirms its full support for all of the conclusions adopted at this Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held on August 10, 2023.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères.