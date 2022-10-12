The newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, H.E. Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm, paid a courtesy call on Seychelles Foreign Minister, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, yesterday, Tuesday 11th October 2022 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Discussions between Minister Sylvestre Radegonde and Ambassador Holm centred on common interests and concerns shared by both Governments, amongst which were the effects of climate change, sustainable development plans, and maritime security. The two diplomats also addressed areas where Seychelles and Norway can work together for the benefit of both nations, such as underwater research and environmental issues.

As an elected member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2021/2022, Ambassador Holm reiterated the position of Norway in promoting matters that are of mutual interest to both Norway and Seychelles, notably Ocean Governance and Climate Change. He also commended Seychelles for its role in the maritime sector and for promoting safety at sea.

On his part, Minister Radegonde also sought the support of Norway to advocate in favour of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), such as Seychelles, for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) concept on international platforms.

Also present at the meeting were the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Sherin Francis, the Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms Lindy Ernesta, the Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Norway, Mr Chrystold Chetty, the Counsellor for Energy and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of Norway in Nairobi, Mr Kjell Erik Brekke and Second Secretary, Mr Ryan Adeline.

H.E Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Seychelles and Norway established diplomatic relations in February 1985.