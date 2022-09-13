Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) has partnered with leading market intelligence firm, Welligence, to create an exclusive report looking into the future of Angola’s oil and gas industry. Produced in partnership with our Data and Analytics Partner, Welligence, it provides key insights into Angola’s long journey to being one of the largest oil producers in Sub-Sahara.

The executive overview of the country’s oil and gas updates delves into several data points, which have been transformed into readily readable graphs and charts. The data points explored include: oil and gas production levels, exploration drilling and commercial discoveries, the majors involved, the rise of independents, and what the next 18-24 months have in store for Angola.

As one of the largest Sub-Saharan oil producers, Africa Oil Week partnered with Welligence to create an informative report that outline’s the country’s hydrocarbon journey. Angola’s first commercial find was offshore in 1955, followed just over a decade later with the onshore Malongo discovery. As of 2019, Angola - as an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member - produces approximately 1.37 million barrels of oil per day and an estimated 17,904.5 million cubic feet of natural gas. It has become not only a top two player in Africa, but a key partner in the international O&G market.

Production has increased in recent years, presenting plenty of opportunities highlighted in the Africa Oil Week and Welligence report; including, the chance to pick up operated and non-operated stakes, Sonangol asset sales and privatisation, recent incentives to invest, and many more.

Join us at Africa Oil Week to hear more from Angola at the ANPG stand or from speaker Natacha Massano, Executive Administrator, ANPG. If you want to hear more exclusive insights, register to join us at Africa Oil Week 3-7 October 2022 in Cape Town to witness exclusive announcements and hard-hitting discussions in person: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/Home).

