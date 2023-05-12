UNICEF Sierra Leone is pleased to announce the arrival of Mr. Rudolf Schwenk as its new Representative, taking over from the previous Representative, Dr. Suleiman Braimoh. Mr. Schwenk brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing child rights and well-being to his new role.

As the UNICEF Representative in Sierra Leone, Mr. Schwenk will lead UNICEF's work to support the Government of Sierra Leone and its partners in promoting child rights and improving the lives of children and women in the country. He will work closely with the Government, civil society organizations, and other partners to ensure that the rights of all children are protected and that they have access to the services they need to survive, thrive, and reach their full potential.

Mr. Schwenk has over 20 years of experience in international development, with a focus on child protection, education, and health. Prior to joining UNICEF Sierra Leone, he served as the UNICEF Representative in Malawi where he led efforts to improve access to quality health and education services for children and adolescents, and to strengthen child protection systems.

Presenting the letter of Credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. David Francis, Mr. Schwenk affirmed his commitment to supporting the Government of Sierra Leone and its vision for the children of the country.

“I am very happy and honored to join UNICEF Sierra Leone,” said Mr. Schwenk. “The country has made tremendous progress in improving child survival and development, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that all children have access to the services they need to grow up healthy, educated, and protected.”

Accepting the credentials, Hon. David Francis welcomed Mr. Schwenk to Sierra Leone and said that children are at the heart of what the Government is doing and that is why they are investing in Human Capital Development. “I look forward to working with you and wish you a successful tenure,” Hon. Francis added.

UNICEF remains committed to working with the Government of Sierra Leone and its partners to address the challenges children face in accessing basic services such as education, health care, and protection from violence and exploitation, and to promote the rights and well-being of all children in the country.