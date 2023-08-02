Mr. Baptiste has a master’s degree in public health from Abomey-Calavi University in Benin (2017–2019) and a certificate in epidemiology from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris (1999-2000). He specialised in pulmonology at Bordeaux Mountain University, France (1984–1988). He obtained his doctorate in medicine from Rostov State University in the former Soviet Union (1976–1983). He is 65 years old and married.

A medical doctor by training, Mr. Baptiste was the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Health of Chad from September 2002 to December 2004, among various other posts.

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Baptiste had been serving as the World Health Organization Representative in Mali from August 2019 to April 2022; in Benin from February 2017 to August 2019; and in Mauritania from July 2010 to February 2017. He held the position of Regional Tobacco Control Advisor for the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa from 2005 to 2010.

© Press Release 2023

