Ms. Christine Grau, the new European Union (EU) Ambassador to Tanzania, officially assumed her role by presenting her credentials to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

During the occasion, Ambassador Grau expressed her deep appreciation for the warm welcome she has received in Tanzania. She conveyed the EU's continuous commitment to strengthening the already close partnership between the EU and Tanzania.

"I am truly honoured to serve as the EU Ambassador to Tanzania. I am strongly committed to deepening the bonds between the EU and Tanzania. Together, we can achieve more sustainable socio-economic development, foster trade and investment, and strengthen our cooperation in other areas in a way that reflects our shared values and aspirations for good and democratic governance” said Ambassador Grau. “And I am looking forward to engage with people in this country.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Grau emphasized the EU’s dedication to advancing gender equality in line with the government’s priorities.

Prior to her appointment as EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms. Grau served within the European External Action Service and the European Commission in areas such as external relations, enlargement and neighbourhood policies, migration and human security as well as Justice and Home Affairs. She was also previously posted to Guinea-Conakry and Romania.