The commanding general for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, visited Morocco as part of his first visit to Africa since taking command of the Italy-based headquarters in July 2022.

Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund met with Lt. Gen. Belkhir El Farouk, General Inspector of Royal Armed Forces and Commander of Southern Zone in Morocco, on August 21-22, to discuss issues of mutual security interest.

“Morocco has a highly capable and professional army that is addressing regional security threats with outstanding vision and leadership,” Wasmund said. “The U.S. Army remains committed to engaging with our African partners about their priorities and continuing to coordinate security cooperation training and operations on the continent.”

“Security in the U.S. and Europe is inextricably linked with security in Africa,” he added. “Synchronizing with our African and European partners, as well as our State Department country teams, is crucial as we continue strengthening those relationships and supporting regional security.”

This is the first of numerous visits to African partners that Wasmund anticipates in the coming months, he said.

SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

U.S Army activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, hundreds of security force assistance engagements, crisis response and enduring posture support. These activities strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats, and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations.