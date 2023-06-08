Was Technip Energies pleased with the outcomes achieved at the African Energy Chamber - Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris?

Yes. At an event like this, we expect to meet our clients and subcontractors. It’s very important for us to communicate the fact that Africa is the right place to invest, specifically in the development of projects in the energy sector. Technip Energies has been in Africa since the 1960s and has executed over a hundred projects. Today, we see very big developments coming in West and East Africa. For example, in Mozambique, we contributed to the Coral Sul FLNG project. Going west, we are currently doing an FPSO for bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project between Mauritania and Senegal. This project is very exciting and proves the importance of natural gas developments for Africa. Developments such as gas-to-power are key levers that can help accelerate electrification, which is vital to the development of the continent, as well as can eradicate poverty.

What specific opportunities are available for European investors?

Today, we have an opportunity to start a new deal – a win-win deal – between our two continents. Africa wants to eradicate energy poverty. Europe and Africa have a long and historic relationship.European companies have a real opportunity to bring new technologies and new projects and to keep their market share. This is very important. We have an opportunity with this event to show that we are here to support the continent through our expertise and experience. LNG is key for that because there are a lot of projects coming. We have to seize this opportunity. As Technip Energies, we will be in Africa to support the continent for their future energy projects development.