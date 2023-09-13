Angola’s national concessionaire the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) signed agreements with the Universidade Agostinho Neto (UAN), the Catholic University of Angola (UCAN), and the Instituto Superior Pliténico de Tecnologias e Ciências (ISPTEC) at to establish a cooperation program to provide technical support to the ANPG in the areas of energy development and production of oil, gas, biofuels, and renewable energy.

Signed by ANPG President, Eng. Paulino Jerónimo and João Baptista, Associate Professor from the UAN at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 Conference&Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), the first agreement will serve to support the technical and engineering aspects of the country’s energy sector.

Meanwhile, under the second agreement, which was signed between Jerónimo and Maria Senga Vezo from the UCAN, the cooperation protocol will provide valued production support to the national concessionaire while bringing a wealth of experience to clients seeking to improve efficiency, minimize risks and boost productivity.

The third cooperation agreement, signed between Jerónimo and João Manuel, President of ISPTEC, will engage high-end services required to address the appraisal, development, production, and transportation of Angola’s hydrocarbon resources.

