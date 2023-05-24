NEMA South East zonal office continues to promote disaster risk reduction practices through capacity building for NEMA/NYSC-EMV Emergency Management Vanguards CDS group and awareness creation of disaster risk reduction clubs in schools.
A team of NEMA South East Zonal Staff led by Chibueze Okoye trained NEMA/NYSC- EMVs at Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State on basic disaster management skills. Some of the topics covered include amongst others: NEMA Establishment, Overview of DM, Disaster Terminologies, Roles of EMV in Disaster Management, Basic First Aid and Fire Prevention/Management. The major highlights of the event was the presentation of NEMA Certificates to out-going 2022 Batch B stream ‘1’ who will be passing out on Thursday 25th May 2023 and joint sensitization program with EMVs at Sancta Familia Academy Secondary School, Umabi Udi.
The NYSC-EMV members thanked the Agency for being committed to diaster management issues and further pledged to keep increasing the network of disaster risk reduction knowledge.