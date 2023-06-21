NEMA has received another batch of 102 distressed Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

The Nigerians mostly youngs women were assisted by to the country aboard a Chartered flight via Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The Director General of the Agency received the Returnees on arrival at about 1745 hours at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, ikeja

The Returnees profile indicates that 93 female adults, 3 female children and 3 female infants were amongst those that were brought back.

While 1 adult male, 1 male child and 1 male infant completed the number of the Returnees.

NEMA was joined by Nigeria Immigration Service, Refugee Commission, NAPTIP, FAAN, Police and DS