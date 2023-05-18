NEMA,South West Zonal Office, Ibadan convened a stakeholders meeting today Wednesday being 17th May,2023 to review humanitarian action, monitor the level of preparedness of key stakeholders; identify challenges of disaster management in Oyo state and proffer possible solutions to them.

In his welcome address, Mr Olarewaju Kazeeem, AZC who represented the Zonal coordinator at the meeting charged the participants to brace- up and prepare to mitigate possible flood this year as predicted by NIMET and NIHSA in their Seasonal Climate prediction (SCP) released.

Furthermore,he encouraged them to embrace disaster Risk Reduction strategies in order to reduce the effects of Disaster in Oyo state.

A paper presentation was made by Mr. Austin Uduebor,Asst. Search&Rescue Officer who talked about Situational analysis of Emergencies in Oyo state.

During the presentation,Mr. Uduebor highlighted some of the incidences NEMA has so far responded to in the state

Participants had a robust discussion as they were given opportunity to contribute their quota.In attendance were OYSEMA,NSCDC, Nigerian Police Force,Fed. Fire service, State fire service, IUFMP,ECOMAWDI amongst other.