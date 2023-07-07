National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


NEMA Abuja Operations Office organized a one day stakeholders/interactive session with media organizations and spokesperson of response Agencies on the role of the media and reporting in disaster management.

The Head, AOO Mr. Justin Uwazuruonye told Various media organizations and first responders who were in attendance on the modalities guiding reportage during Disaster and they should adhere to them. He also encouraged the media to have a good rapport among themselves in order to create synergy in reportage to avoid sending out wrong information during emergencies.

