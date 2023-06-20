National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Head of Operations, NEMA Sokoto Operations Office in the company of representative of Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency and Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs had audience with Zamfara State Deputy Governor and Secretary to Zamfara State Government.

The meetings which were held on different occasions were based on advocacy and follow up to clarify the letter received by the State Government from NEMA Headquarters on the threats of the 2023 impending flood in the state.

Mr. Aliyu Kafindangi who gave detailed explanation on the 2023 NiMET SCP and NIHSA AFO admonished the state government to upscale preparations by setting up mitigative measures in order to contain the flood threats.

