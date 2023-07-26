National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


The meeting was chaired by the Head of Operations, Ummuna Ahmed. It was an interactive forum aimed at strengthening the already existing relationship between NEMA and GEVC.

Among the issues discussed were strategies on how to avoid flood, Malaria and cholera  disasters in communities of Gombe LGA.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.