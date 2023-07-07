As a follow up of the NIMET’s Seasonal 2023 Prediction, a Sensitization and Awareness, Flood Response and Evacuation Simulation, and First Aid in Emergency Training was staged for Wuchichiri and Magume Communities in Zaria by Stakeholders in Disaster Management under the DRASS Project.
The Simulation and training were facilitated by responding stakeholders and this was followed by a joint NEMA, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Redcross and SAESI’s advocacy and interactive session with Communities of Rafin Guza River Bank in Igabi Local Government Area.
The team interacted with the Mai Unguwa of Rafin Guza, some Community Leaders, the Chief Local Diver and other members of the community along the river bank. Issues discussed include rising of the water level, evacuation of people living in houses close to the river bank, safety measures in mode of transportation among several others.