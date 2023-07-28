National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office has called on NYSC Corp Members to offer their Community Development Service in spreading information/knowledge about Disaster prevention and preparedness at the community/grassroot level.

Principal Information Office II, Dahir K. Kure made the call at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Wamako, Sokoto State while making a presentation on the over-view of NEMA and how Corp Members can contribute to saving lives in Sokoto State.

The presentation elicited the interest of many Corp Members who showed interest to be part of the NEMA/NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards.

