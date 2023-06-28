The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North Central Zonal Office, Jos, today 26th June, 2023 commenced the distribution of relief materials to the victims of Farmer Herder clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Delivering the items, the Director General of the Agency, Alh. Mustapha Habib, said, the items are meant to cushion the effects of disaster on the victims.

The Director General who was represented by the Deputy Director of Operations, Mr. Bashir Idris Garga, urged the people to embrace peace and live with one another. He expressed his satisfaction with the Local Government over the good working relationship and collaboration between them and Faith -Based Organizations and other stakeholders.

The Management Community Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Markus Artu, appreciated the Agency and noted that the relief items will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The representative of the DG led the team on a courtesy call to the Governor of the State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, and they where received by the Deputy Governor, Mrs piyo Josephine.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Bashir Idris informed her that agency was in the state to commiserate and condole with the State over the recent incidences of Farmer Herder conflicts in Mangu and other Local Government Areas of the State. He also added that the conflicts in Mangu alone have affected Thirty Six Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Three people (36,683); who are living in Eight (8) self-exstableshed camps and host communities.

In her response, the Deputy Governor expressed her satisfaction to the Agency for its swift response. She equally informed the team that other LGAs like Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South are currently experiencing similar conflicts and solicited that the Agency should assist the state with additional relief materials to cushion the hardship the people were facing.

The items worth millions of naira; which include food and nonfood items were distributed at the Pilot Primary School and the Central Mosque respectively.

Present at the Flag-off exercise were Security Agencies such as the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, the National Security and Civil Defense Corp and the State Security Services . Others include the State Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and representatives of various communities among others.