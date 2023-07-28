NEMA Lagos Territorial Office continued its flood awareness and sensitization campaigns against the threats of the predicted 2023 flood incident.

The Agency led a team of National Inland Waterway Agency and the Police to Agboyi and the surrounding communities in Kosofe Local Government Area.

Just as like other communities, the use of canoe by large number of passengers through out the day without use of life saving apparel was common in all Agboyi Oke Agbon, Odo Ogun, Agboyi and 3 towns.

The Agency delivered the messages of goodwill of the Director General and the need for everyone to avail himself of the safety procedures and consciousness on the impeding flooding situations.

NIWA representative, Engr David Nnamdi spoke at lenght in his efforts to explain the need for safety adherance in the use of canoe as a means of transportation.

He advised the communities to request for supply of Life Saving Jackets as well as training of the boat operators by NIWA.

The towns representatives complaints on water hyacinth disturbing their daily activities, the NIWA man urge the people to apply for the deployment of hyacinth clearance machine.