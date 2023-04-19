NEMA Minna Operation Office conducts Multiple on-the-spot assessment of rainstorms, flash floods, and fire incidents in Kwara state.
The assessment team led by the Head of Finance and Account, Murtala Ibrahim, is to ascertain the extent of damage in the affected Local governments.
local governments affected by rainstorms are Ilorin East, Ilorin South Ilorin West Oke-ero Edo, Barutein, and Moro local government.
The area affected by the flash floods are Ilorin Metropolis, Offa, and Edu, and the fire incident in Itaku-Itamadu Market in Ilorin south local government.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.