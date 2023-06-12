A joint team of NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, SEMA, IOM, NSCDC&Local Government Officials went round to assess the situation of persons attacked by armed bandits across several villages of Gwadabawa Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

The villages affected include, Raka-birbi, Gamaru, Bilingawa, Tudu-nanza&Raka-dutsi. According to eye witness, the incident which started on the 3rd June, 2023 led to the death of some members of their communities with other persons injured.

1,533 persons constituting about 767 households were eventually displaced as a result of the attacks. The IDPs are currently taking refuge in public primary and secondary schools in Gwadabawa.

The armed bandits also destroyed the belongings of the villagers that include furnitures, clothing, household appliances and even food items.

In the meantime, the host community and public spirited individuals are catering for the immediate needs of the IDPs.