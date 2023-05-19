Ahead of the impending 2023 flood disaster as predicted by NIHSA there is a need for all critical stakeholders to be in state of preparedness.

The North Central Zonal office in collaboration with the Community Medicines department of JUTH trained a total number of Forty (40) Residents Doctors of the department in Disaster Management.

During the training, the representative of the Zonal Coordinator AD Account, Mrs Bintu Wana Aliyu appreciates the Department and encourage the residents Doctors on the importance of Disaster Risk Management in community medicine, she further call for a stronger synergy and collaboration between both organizations.

The Papers presented were conducted in two different sessions, and delivered by the staff of the North Central zonal office.

Below are the topics presented :

*Overview of NEMA

*Basics Terminologies in Disaster Management

*Camp Management and Coordination

*National Contingency Plan

*Casualty Handling and Evacuation.

Doctors were also acquainted with the use of the MICU during the training.