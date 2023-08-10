National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distributing relief supplies to around 13,299 households affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Gombe State. The Governor, represented by the secretary to the state government, praised the federal government for their support and urged beneficiaries to use the items responsibly. NEMA’s Chief Administration Officer mentioned that the distributed items include food (rice, beans, sorghum, etc.) and non-food items (sewing machines, grinding machines, etc.) as part of the Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI). The Executive Secretary of Gombe State Emergency Management Agency expressed gratitude for the aid, as the 2022 flood caused significant damage in 33 communities across the state. One beneficiary, Mr. Adamu Jibril, thanked the federal government for the intervention while highligting the severe impact of the items will have on their community’s welfare.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.