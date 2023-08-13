National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced distribution of relief and livelihood supports to households impacted by 2022 flood and persons classified as most vulnerable under the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) in Kano State.

The livelihood distribution was flagged off in Kano on Saturday by the Governor of Kano State who was represented by the Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo. Present were the Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed, Secretary to the Kano State Government Dr Abdullahi Bappa Bichi, DHRM Alhaji Musa Zakari, SADG Mr Idris A Mohammed, State Commissioners, Executive Secretary Kano SEMA, Head of NEMA Kano Territorial Office Dr Nura Abdullahi, Supervisor for SNELEI distribution in Kano State Dr Kofo Soloye and other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the DG NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed said a total of 660,884 Households were verified and targeted to benefit from this special intervention across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He advised the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“Beneficiaries are also enjoined to be orderly during the distribution exercise as all those verified will receive their items. The agricultural inputs such as crop seedlings and equipment are given to take farmers back to the land, stimulate crop production and safeguard our national food security in the middle economic downturn,” he said.

Furthermore, he said “the intervention is expected to stimulate value chain activities at the grassroots. At the same time, the livelihood support items are meant to help artisans to improve their business and grow the economy.

Beneficiaries are therefore advised to avoid selling the items and destroy the good intention of the Federal Government.”

The DG NEMA thanked Mr President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Vice President, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shetima GCON for all the supports given toward the implementation of the intervention.

The Governor of Kano State who was represented by the Deputy Governor appreciated the Federal Government for the special intervention being implemented by NEMA.

He assured that the State Government will work with NEMA to ensure that the items are distributed to the target beneficiaries.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf others Malam Ibrahim Muazu Madobi also thanked the Federal Government and NEMA for the timely intervention.