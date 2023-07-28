Head of Operations, NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi led a team of NEMA staff accompanied by community leaders to assess the situation of persons displaced by Armed Banditry across the Local Government Areas of the Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State
The LGA affected include, Danko wasagu, Fakai, Sakaba&Zuru Local Government Areas. The armed bandit attacks displaced several villages and also led to loss of foodstuff, as attacks were also made on their foodstuffs and food items including animals cated away by armed bandits.
The IDPs are currently taking refuge in public schools within the areas while others are staying with relatives and friends.