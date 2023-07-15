National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


A team of NEMA, Sokoto Operation Office in conjunction with representatives of Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) went round for on-the-spot assessment of structures affected by Windstorm in communities across 5 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

Lots of houses were affected in Bakura, Mafara, Maradun, Anka and Maru Local Government Areas of Zamfara State. The storm pulled down walls, collapsed houses and blew off rooftops amongst other damages suffered by the villagers.

While few affected persons partially repaired their structures to sustain their lives others whose houses suffered serious damages are taking shelter with friends and relatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.