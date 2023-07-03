National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


A combined team of NEMA Sokoto Operations Office and Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (KSEMA)  conducted an on-the-spot assessment of areas affected by windstorm in Zauro Village near the state capital in Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The incident which happened in the early hours of 1st of July, 2023, affected More than 85 houses. The storm pulled down walls and blew off rooftops, however, there was no life lost.

