National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office team led by the Head of Operations, Mr. Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi and in the company of the acting Emergency Secretary of the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, ZEMA assess the rising humanitarian situation occasioned by the recent surge of armed bandits attacks in Zamfara State.

The state which is plagued by the menace of armed banditry in almost all it’s LGAs is going through a serious humanitarian situation. Thousands of rural people displaced, the number has even overwhelmed many host communities and the IDPs are making thatched tents to have roofs over their heads. Others are camped in public school buildings while some were given accomodations by public spirited individuals.

Many of them cannot return to their homes due to the insecurity in their communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.