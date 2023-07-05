NEMA South South zonal office paid a courtesy call on the Secretary to State Government (SSG) Dr. Tammy Danagogo and the Permanent Secretary (PS) Ministry of Special Duties Dr. Harry Agba, all of Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt. The NEMA team was led by the Zonal Coordinator Godwin Tepikor. The ZC used the opportunity to congratulate the government functionaries and intimated them about the 2023 NiMET SCP and the Annual Flood Outlook by NiHSA as they affect Rivers State. The discussion also involved need for early effort to prepare for and mitigate the impact of the prediction on the vulnerable communities in the state by commencing aggressive sensitization and identifying safe higher grounds for possible evacuation of vulnerable persons in the state.

On his part, The SSG thanked NEMA for the visit and assured that the state would do all that is necessary to mitigate the impact of the flood on Rivers people this year.

On his part, the PS promised that the ministry would continue to partner and collaborate with NEMA to mitigate the impact of the 2023 flood in the state.