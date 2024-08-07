National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recently held a National Emergency Coordination forum to assess the impact of recent flooding in Nigeria and to improve disaster response strategies. The meeting included stakeholders from various sectors involved in flood management, focusing on implementing mitigation strategies following the seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlook that indicated a high probability of flooding.

NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, reported that floods have affected communities in 42 Local Government Areas across 18 states, resulting in 44 deaths. She emphasized the need for proactive measures to protect citizens and respond effectively to affected areas. Mrs. Umar urged all relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and NGOs to continue their efforts to reduce the impact of disasters, particularly focusing on the ongoing flooding and cholera outbreak.

NEMA has increased efforts to raise public awareness about flood precautions through campaigns at the community level and via media outlets. The agency is also promoting proper waste management practices to reduce flood risks and has activated the National Emergency Operation Center to coordinate responses, share information, and analyze flood data.

The meeting aimed to enhance emergency preparedness and address public health concerns, such as the current cholera outbreak. The Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) in Nigeria, Mr. Trond Jensen, expressed support for NEMA, as did representatives from the Nigerian military and other stakeholders.

Lydia Madu, Head of the Emergency Operation Centre, provided further details on the flooding’s impact, revealing that 145,744 people have been affected, 55,030 displaced, 367 injured, 19,660 houses damaged, and 3,473 hectares of farmland affected.