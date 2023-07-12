Namibia’s energy sector has seen rapid development in a short period of time owing to three major oil and discoveries, the launch of a billion-dollar green hydrogen project and renewed focus by global players in the frontier opportunities the market presents. As the market grows, the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) conference - taking place from October 16-20 in Cape Town – will provide crucial insight into the range of investment prospects emerging, with the country’s Minister of Mines and Energy Hon. Tom Alweendo delivering a keynote address and connecting with a strong slate of investors during the highly-anticipated event this October.

Hon. Alweendo was appointed Minister of Mines and Energy in February 2018, and since then, has made significant progress in expanding Namibia’s energy sector. With a wealth of experience in planning and a background in leadership, Hon. Alweendo continues to make a considerable contribution to the planning and implementation of oil and gas projects in Namibia as well as the relationships between his ministry and other neighbouring countries. With Namibia’s new discoveries and green hydrogen agenda expected to generate long-term growth, Hon. Alweendo’s contribution to ensuring its success is crucial.

With Namibia representing the region’s new exploration hotspot, the minister is expected to drive dialogue at AEW on the current progress of the Venus-1X, Graff-1X and the newly discovered Jonker-1X finds. Venus-1X and Graff-1X were discovered in 2022 by TotalEnergies and Shell, respectively, while the newly discovered Jonker-1X was announced in March 2023 by the national oil company NAMCOR in partnership with Shell and Qatar Energies. These discoveries are expected to produce large amounts of oil for the country’s own consumption as well as for regional and global exports, leading to greater stability in the country’s energy sector.

In addition to these discoveries, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has also launched a major green hydrogen project to harness the country’s resources and diversify the economy. Hon. Alweendo is working closely with global players to create a green hydrogen hub which will allow new businesses and stakeholders to set up large scale projects within the market.

The participation by Hon. Alweendo at AEW 2023 will thereby reassure regional partners, explorers and investors that Namibia plays a crucial role in creating energy stability within the region, affirming that it is in the interest of all parties to offer continued support and collaboration with the Ministry. The Minister will be expected to rally regional support in attracting local and international stakeholders to invest in more infrastructure that will foster this new era of oil, gas and renewable energy growth in the country.

“We as African nations have an opportunity to support each other and Namibia will need the support of its fellow neighbours,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, “The AEC is pleased to have Hon. Alweendo speak at AEW and we commend and support his continued efforts towards becoming a competitive oil and gas producer, while bringing in new investments that will foster economic growth and drive energy security across the region for all.”

During AEW 2023, Hon. Alweendo will deliver an update on the three oil and gas discoveries, the country’s green hydrogen progress, as well as the numerous investment opportunities cropping up across the country. Through his participation in the event’s various investor summits, market-focused panel discussions and networking forums, Hon. Alweendo will provide crucial information into Namibia’s energy agenda, thereby laying the foundation for new deals to be signed that will accelerate the growth trajectory of the market.

About African Energy Week:

African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) interactive exhibition and networking event, established in 2021, that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events.

