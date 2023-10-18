Maggy Shino, the Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy, provided a comprehensive update on the nation's oil and gas sector during a workshop session at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 organized by the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org).

Shino commenced by highlighting the promising opportunities in Namibia, particularly regarding the arrival of Total's Deepsea Mira rig. She shared, "Total’s Deepsea Mira rig departed from Bergen, Norway, at the beginning of April 2023, and it is expected to reach Namibia on November 15. This rig is an enhanced and extended CS 60 E harsh environment design semi-submersible delivered by Hyundai Heavy in South Korea."

Shino went on to explain that preparations and logistics are underway for drilling new wells.

"We are expecting to have five wells that will be drilled in 2024 offshore in the Orange Basin." To enhance exploration further, she expressed plans to acquire a 3D volume for onshore prospecting.

In light of the ongoing energy transition, Shino emphasized Namibia's commitment to exploring oil and gas resources while concurrently developing renewable energy sources. She assured that the nation is dedicated to environmentally friendly practices in all projects. Shino stated, "We have a basket full of resources and the focus remains on safeguarding the environment.”

Furthermore, Shino outlined the country's development scenarios aimed at maximizing the use of gas. Plans include the implementation of gas-to-power projects and the establishment of a petrochemical industry. The nation also aims to produce blue hydrogen and fertilizer to bolster the agricultural sector while contributing more megawatts to the Southern African Power Pool.

Namibia is actively seeking investors to unlock its oil and gas potential. Shino expressed openness to various types of investors, including those with substantial resources and those possessing specialized technologies tailored to the region's unique challenges. "We are open for business," she concluded.

African Energy Week 2023 remains a pivotal platform for fostering energy discussions and partnerships between industry stakeholders and investors, offering promising opportunities for Africa's energy future.

