On March 20, 2024, Counselor Wei Jinming attended the awards ceremony of the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship at Highline Secondary School in Khomas Region. More than 500 people attended the event, including Ms. Victoria Shikwambi, Inspector of Education Khomas Region, and the students and teachers of Highline.

Counselor Wei congratulated the school for the great performance of the school learners in the 2023 NSSCO exam and encouraged the scholarship winners to keep on studying hard to make even greater achievements. Counselor Wei said that the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development put forward by President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue has injected new momentum to the development of educational cooperation between China and Namibia. The Chinese Embassy in Namibia is willing to have close communication with the education sector in Namibia to further strengthen education collaboration.

The Chinese Ambassador Scholarship was established in 2017 with the aim of supporting the development of Namibia's basic education and promoting China-Namibia friendship and people-to-people exchanges. As the first school in the capital's disadvantaged area to benefit from the scholarship, Highline Secondary School has already awarded more than 80 outstanding students with the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship. Both learners and teachers of Highline said that the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship provides students from poor families with the opportunity to change their destiny with knowledge, and they thanked the Chinese Embassy in Namibia for its strong support and selfless dedication to the cause of education in Namibia.