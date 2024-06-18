Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia

On June 11, Ambassador Zhao Weiping held the first press conference of this year at the Embassy, mainly giving an introduction on the development of China-Namibia relations and China’s economy in the first half of the year. He also answered questions from Namibian media such as Chinese investment in Namibia and new growth points in bilateral cooperation. Journalists from 6 mainstream media agencies, including the NBC, the Namibian Sun and New Era, attended the conference.

Ambassador Zhao emphasized that China-Namibia relations continue to maintain a good momentum of development. The Chinese side looks forward to further deepening friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields with the Namibian side to promote the continuous advancement of the China-Namibia Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The Chinese Government is vigorously developing new productive forces to push for high-quality development of the Chinese economy, which will continue to be an important driving force in promoting world economic development.

