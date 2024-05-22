It is with profound sadness that we inform you of a tragic traffic accident involving five of our valued Mukuru Tendeseka (www.Mukuru.com) employees on the evening of 21 May 2024.

The accident occurred as a staff vehicle transported employees home at the end of the workday. Three of our colleagues have tragically lost their lives. Two employees died at the scene of the accident, and a third succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The remains of Tarisai Chigwande, Felix Java and Ednah Ndogwedu have been transferred to Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour.

Two of our employees survived the accident with serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. One has been admitted to high care with head trauma and multiple broken bones, while the other has suffered a broken leg and is recovering in the general ward.

Mukuru CEO Andy Jury says, “Our senior managers are on the ground working together with so many others to ensure we get the best care for the survivors while communicating with the next of kin who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.

“We know, this morning as the sun rises, many hearts are broken and lives shattered. We will do everything we can to keep serving the customers they cared so much about while assisting our injured colleagues and the families grieving this terrible loss.

“I, and the entire Mukuru team, send them our condolences as we continue to support the survivors in their recovery.”

In this time of immense grief, we have arranged for counseling and support for the colleagues of the injured and deceased. We are committed to ensuring they receive the care and support they need while continuing to serve the needs of our customers at this difficult time.

We have also extended the services of bereavement counselling to the immediate families of our beloved colleagues and have personally engaged with them to offer support during this time. We have also provided financial assistance and we will continue supporting them where we can.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those affected by this devastating incident.

