Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Rashid Ali Abdallah, the Executive Director of the African Energy Commission (AFREC), will attend the upcoming MSGBC Oil, gas and power 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3YUMr6o), Conference&Exhibition taking place in Nouakchott from November 21-22. With decades of experience in the energy sector and a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing Africa's energy landscape, Abdallah is a highly respected thought leader in the industry.

Abdallah is the current Executive Director of the African Energy Commission (AFREC) and has held this position since November 2018. He has spearheaded the development of several programs and initiatives to support the transformation of the African energy sector and promote the energy transition, in line with the AU Agenda 2063, Sustainable Development Goals, and global commitments on climate change. He holds a M.Sc. in Project Management from the University of Birmingham, UK, as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Energy Engineering and a B.Sc. (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from Khartoum University, Sudan. Prior to joining AFREC, he served as the Head of Energy Division in the Department of Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union.

As Africa's energy sector continues to undergo rapid transformation, with increasing investments and technological innovations, Abdallah will provide invaluable insights into the future of energy in the continent. By attending the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference&Exhibition – the official meeting place for regional and international energy leaders and players – he will offer his unique perspectives on how to foster a sustainable and equitable energy landscape in Africa, one that prioritizes the needs of the people while creating economic opportunities.

”We are thrilled to have Mr. Abdallah as a speaker at our conference, and we are confident that his participation will make our event even more informative and engaging. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from one of the most influential voices in Africa's energy landscape,” says Sandra Jecque, International Conference Director for ECP.

Register for MSGBC Oil, gas and Power 2023 here (https://apo-opa.info/3YUMr6o).