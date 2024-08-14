In response to an invitation by the National Election Commission of Mozambique, the European Union has decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the general elections in Mozambique on 9 October.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has appointed Laura Ballarin Cereza, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.

High Representative Josep Borrell stated: "Mozambique and the EU are linked by a deep and long-lasting partnership. The EU has deployed Election Observation Missions to Mozambique to every general election since the country’s return to multi-party elections in 1994. The general elections in October will be another opportunity to consolidate the country’s democratic transition and will have important ramifications for the region and the continent as a whole."

The Chief Observer, Laura Ballarin Cereza, declared: "I am honoured to lead the EU EOM to Mozambique. I look forward to meeting and engaging with representatives of State institutions, political parties and candidates, as well as representatives of civil society organisations, in particular women and youth, to help support a credible and peaceful election.”

Background



The EU EOM will provide a comprehensive, independent, and impartial assessment of the electoral process based on international and regional standards for democratic elections.

The EU EOM will be composed by different groups of observers. The Core Team will consist of 10 election experts who are scheduled to arrive in Mozambique on 27 August 2024. By 9 September, 32 long-term observers will join the mission and will be deployed across the country to follow the election campaign. Thereafter, short-term observers will reinforce the mission on election day. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the electoral process.

In line with the EU methodology on election observation, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Maputo after the elections. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.