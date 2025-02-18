The Mozambique Energy Chamber is calling for greater participation by local companies in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking to the African Energy Chamber (AEC) at the Invest in African Energies: Mozambique Roundtable, Florival Mucave, Chairman of the Mozambique Energy Chamber, emphasized that now is the time for local players to expand their footprints in the market.

While few Mozambican firms participated in previous licensing rounds due to the industry's relative infancy and the limited experience of local companies, Mucave said ongoing projects and new investments present an opportunity for increased local participation and overall industry expansion.

He said projects such as Eni’s Coral North, ExxonMobil’s Area 4 development and TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG initiatives represent key opportunities for local firms to integrate into the industry.

“The industry is extremely capital-intensive. Large multinational players have dominated past licensing rounds because they possess the necessary capital and expertise. Now, it is time for Mozambicans to expand their footprint by collaborating with international partners to ensure meaningful participation,” stated Mucave.

Mucave urged government to create an enabling environment that facilitates private sector participation. Through inclusive policies and capacity building programs, the government can boost local participation.

“Although Mozambique is rich in natural resources, that alone is not enough. To develop the industry and the country, we need to build our capabilities and acquire the necessary skills to actively participate,” Mucave added.

Highlighting efforts by the Chamber to boost local participation, he stated: “The Mozambique Energy Chamber acts as a hub for both foreign and domestic firms. Beyond incubating small businesses, its mission is to develop them into small to medium enterprises capable of operating within the sector, driving growth and establishing partnerships that propel industry expansion.”

The roundtable served as a prelude to the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference. Returning to Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, the event will host high-level panel discussions, country and project showcases and exclusive networking sessions, highlighting lucrative investment opportunities within emerging oil and gas markets such as Mozambique.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.